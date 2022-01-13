Where Is Sherman? Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie

Where Is Sherman?
INDIANAPOLIS– Dinner and a movie takes on a new meaning at a new cinema and restaurant. Sherman gives us a look at a unique project of film, food and community.

Kan-Kan Cinema brings film and food together as tools for conversation and more! It’s home base to the Indianapolis Film Project, a locally operated nonprofit arthouse cinema. The three-screen arthouse cinema, film education complex, and European-inspired restaurant provides the people of Indianapolis with a local space to use film and food as tools for education, connection, and collaboration. 

The Brasserie restaurant is a perfect spot to share a snack, a meal or drink before or after a film. Award-winning chef Abbi Merriss serves a casual menu of food all through the day.  

Find more information on the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie here.

