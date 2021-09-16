Where is Sherman? Monumental Yoga

INDIANAPOLIS — The single largest yoga event in the city returns. It’s the movement to bring yoga to the heart of Indy. Sherman gives us a preview of Monumental Yoga.

There is a vendor village from 2-8 p.m. on Monument Circle. At 3:00 p.m., there will be a yoga class for kids. You’re encouraged to bring the whole family to the kid-friendly yoga flow.

The main yoga class starts at 5 p.m. and lasts an hour. You’ll have the chance to learn from some of Indy’s best and favorite instructors.

The event is free, but you must register ahead of time. They ask that you print the waiver and display it on the top left corner of your yoga mat.