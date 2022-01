MUNCIE– An online bakery specializing in plant-based sweets and savories has become so popular it had to open a brick and mortar! Sherman shows us they have something for everyone.

Their food never contains eggs, dairy, meat, or anything from an animal. They also accept orders for larger quantities through their website.

Sea Salt & Cinnamon is located in the Patterson Building Downtown Muncie.

Hours:

Monday – Friday 7:30a.m. – 6p.m.

Saturday 7:30a.m.- 9p.m.

Closed on Sunday