Where Is Sherman? Send a Friend Lasagna

Where Is Sherman?
Posted: / Updated:

BEECH GROVE– An apple a day to keep the doctor away, soup to warm your soul.. how about a lasagna for any occasion? Sherman shows us a tasty way to show a loved one you care.

Send A Friend Lasagna is exactly what it sounds like. They make and deliver fresh lasagnas to Indianapolis and surrounding cities. Celebrations, special occasions, condolences, wishes for a speedy recovery, birth of a child, and the purchase of a new home are all occasions to send a lasagna. Find more information on how to order here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News