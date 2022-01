INDIANAPOLIS– Hot, fresh and made for you! In honor of national soup month, Sherman is showing us soup specialists, Small Batch Soups.

The owners opened the downtown restaurant in 2014 because they had a difficult time finding fast, delicious and healthy soup that didn’t come from a chain restaurant or a frozen bag. All of their food is made with fresh all-natural ingredients.

Small Batch Soups offers take-out, delivery and catering. You can see their menu and order on their website.