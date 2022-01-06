Where Is Sherman? Stretch Zone

CARMEL– Train more and stretch more for better results! Sherman is checking out a way to increase muscle function and overall fitness.

The Stretch Zone Method® is proven to make you feel lighter, relieve stiffness and soreness, enhance athletic performance, increase range of motion and move more effortlessly. It’s ideal for anyone age 14 years old and up.

During the first visit, a stretch practitioner will discuss each client’s goals and develop a personalized plan to achieve those goals. They will use the straps and follow specific methods and protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate, and manipulate muscles.

Stretch Zone is located in Carmel and Zionsville. Membership packages are available as well as single session visits. New clients receive their first stretch free.