Where Is Sherman? The Accent Shop

It all started when a young couple named Dick and Jane Bridgins worked in a local department store together. Frustrated by the lack of modern design, they ventured away from the department store to bring a more contemporary style store to Indianapolis. They started The Accent Shop Inc. in 1958 where sold furniture, lamps, tabletops and much more.

Today, the store focuses more on bridal and gift registry items. But they also carry a wide range of dinnerware, flatware, glassware and serving pieces as well as cards, collectibles, jewelry, and holiday decorations!