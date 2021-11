GREENFIELD — A grain elevator dating back to 1906 is now a unique destination restaurant. The Depot in Greenfield on Mill Street opened in September. It took crews 18 months to transform it from a grain elevator to a restaurant.

The grain elevator was empty for more than 20 years, when the owners decided to transform it into a bar and restaurant.

Sherman Burdette got a look at what’s on the menu, including a HUGE pork tenderloin. Click on the video above to watch that.