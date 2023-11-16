Beautifully decorated Christmas trees inside a historic movie theater set the backdrop for an annual event in Anderson. Sherman got an up-close look at this year’s Festival of Trees.
For more information, visit here.
by: CM Melin
Posted:
Updated:
Beautifully decorated Christmas trees inside a historic movie theater set the backdrop for an annual event in Anderson. Sherman got an up-close look at this year’s Festival of Trees.
For more information, visit here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now