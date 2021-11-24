Where Is Sherman? Tuggle’s Gifts & Goods

FOUNTAIN SQUARE– Before you go online or head to the mall, think about supporting your local businesses this holiday season. Sherman shows is a unique shop in fountain square started by a husband and wife.

Owners Ross and Brooke Tuggle are passionate about helping other local makers have a platform to sell their items. Most items in their store are mostly Indiana-made. The couple began creating and selling their work in 2019. Ross started Tuggle’s Timber, using reclaimed wood to create wall art, and Brooke began making polymer clay earrings in 2019. In 2020, they opened the shop where they could sell their creations, as well as other locally made goods.