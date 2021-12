FOUNTAIN SQUARE– A popular place to sip and buy wine is now a place to sip wine and dine. Sherman shows us the unique wine and dine experience at Wine Market & Table.

In 2017, the business opened as a wine shop for locals to enjoy great-tasting, affordable wine. Since then, the wine market has evolved into a restaurant and bar that offers wine along with food and cocktails. You can sip wines by the glass, savor freshly prepared cuisine and take home your favorite bottle all in one stop.