Where Is Sherman? Winterlights at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS– The landscape of lights, the frosted forest, the snowflake bridge… it’s all back for the holiday season! Sherman shows us a glimpse of the Winterlights at Newfields.

Winterlights are located near the newly renovated Playhouse at Newfields where guests will discover the new Rock Lawn featuring a rock music show accompanied by a digital projection display. This year the horticulture team has created a new outdoor area inspired by a vintage Christmas tree lot. The new feature is a one-stop shop for a group photo, where guests can also purchase unique retail items and treats.

Tickets are $20 for members, $13 for member youth (6-17), $25 for public adults, $17 for public youth (6-17) and free for children five and under. Purchase tickets here.

Masks are required for all guests at Newfields inside and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Winterlights runs November 22nd through January 2nd.