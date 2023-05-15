Owners Brent and Linda Plunkett are excited to reopen their doors after two years of being closed and a year and a half of looking for a new location, they said. The original Knuckle Sandwich building, which was in an old Dairy Queen at the intersection of Huggin Hollow Road and State Road 144 near the county line, was forced to close at the end of August 2020 to make room for the Interstate 69 expansion to Indianapolis. The Knuckle Sandwich is known for paying homage to 50s and 60s diners and pretty much all of the original menu will be returning, with full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus available. Plus: The Burger Challenge is back!

HOURS:10:30AM- 8PM. For more information click here.

