Happening in Anderson this May, you can hop down the rabbit hole with a cup of tea and enjoy En Pointe Indiana Ballet’s original narrative of The Adventures in Alice in Wonderland. Sherman travels to Noblesville for a preview of the show. Opening night is Friday May 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Anderson University’s Reardon Auditorium, with a matinee performance on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. You can find tickets online at enpointeindiana.com.

