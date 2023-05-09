Old 55 Distillery is located on Old State Road 55 in Fountain County. At Old 55 Distillery, we decided to name our spirits after the road you would find us on. The Fruits family repurposed the nearly one hundred-year-old Richland Township High School gymnasium into a distillery, aging, bottling operation and tasting room. Old 55 Distillery is a true family business. Every part of our spirit is permeated with lessons passed down to us from our grandfathers. For more information click here.

