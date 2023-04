There’s a new place in Westfield where you can shop for gifts and sip wine! It’s called the Something Splendid Gift Shop & Bar. Sherman goes live with co-owner Erynn Petruzzi with more on what this place has to offer for any special occasion.

HOURS AND LOCATION:

217 Mill Street, Westfield, IN 46074

Mon – Fri, 10:30am-5:30pm

Saturday,

Sunday, Closed

You can visit their website for more information.