The new Biergarten is fashioned after German biergartens and features live outdoor open air entertainment. Casual dining options along with a full bar makes the venue a delightful place to hang-out unhurried, meet friends and build memories.

The 7000 square foot Bier Hall joins the Biergarten and is the newest addition to The Sherman. he unique “industrial-rustic” space with pool tables, dartboards, cold beer and crafty cocktails also hosts live entertainment and includes an indoor restaurant.

For more information click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction