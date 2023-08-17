Greenwood, IN — Sherman takes a trip to Greenwood to get a taste of When Cheese Met Cake. Owner, Dannielle Bryan, specializes in fresh, never-frozen New York-style cheesecake. After running the business from her own home, she now has a bakery on S. Emerson Avenue where cheese and cake make one sweet couple! To order yours, you can visit the website.
