White House vaccinations director visiting local health officials

INDIANAPOLIS– In August, President Biden announced a covid vaccine mandate for all health care facilities nationwide that accept Medicare and Medicaid, a potential deadline on that is now looming. Also on the horizon is the presidential mandate that all companies with more than 100 workers require vaccination or weekly testing. There’s no timeline yet for when that will be implemented.

Here in Indiana, roughly 55% of all eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. We talk to the White House vaccinations coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair. He’s in town for a series of meetings with the governor’s office, state public health leaders and doctors and hospital networks.