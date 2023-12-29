The Whiteland Police Department was given the worst surprise a week before Christmas when their K9, Officer Riggs, came down with an unknown illness. His handler, Sergeant Scott Doss, still has no answers about the health scare. However, he is now able to care for Officer Riggs with at home treatments. Sgt. Doss joins the show this morning with more details on the road to recovery for K9 Officer Riggs. To help the Whiteland Community or to learn more about the K9 program, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction