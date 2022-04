Cheryl Owsley is on a mission for justice for her brother Cary Owsley who was shot to death on April 7th, 2013 in Columbus. While police ruled his death a suicide, his family and private investigators have provided insurmountable evidence that proves his death wasn’t a suicide. Now, Cheryl has teamed up with Clover Lance Media and Andrea Morehead Allen to produce a compelling documentary: “Who Killed Cary Owsley? A mission for Justice.”

