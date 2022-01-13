Winter Outerwear trends from the Keystone Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS- It finally feels like winter in Central Indiana, especially in the morning.

Do you find yourself searching your coat closet for your gloves, scarves, and hats or maybe you want to update your outerwear accessories, to stay warm and stylish at the same time.

Here’s a few ideas from Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

GAP

An iconic retail brand, offers inventive American style. Clean, classic clothing and accessories help customers express their individual sense of style. Gap, which opened its first store more than 40 years ago, continues to build its brand presence around the world, and is a must-shop store in Indianapolis at the Fashion Mall at Keystone!

Scarves – 40% off Usually 34.95

DAISY

Hand-picked collection of trendy clothing, accessories and home goods Daisy is an extension of the Hot House Market brand found exclusively at The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Fuzzy Tan Bucket Hat – $25.00

Newsboy Cap – $20.00

Beret – $20.00

Smiley Face -$30.00

THE NORTH FACE

The North Face delivers an extensive line of performance apparel, equipment, and footwear. We push the boundaries of innovation so that you can push the boundaries of exploration. We remain deeply proud to be the first choice of the world’s most accomplished climbers, mountaineers, extreme skiers, snowboarders, endurance runners, and explorers.

The North Face Gloves

IL Solo Pro Future Light Glove – $130.00

E Tip Recycled Glove – $45.00

Windwall Close fit Fleece Glove – $50.00