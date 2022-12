Winterfest is a season of Celebration in the City of Lawrence. The celebration opened in with a parade and tree lighting, and now runs every weekend through December 23rd. There, residents and visitors will enjoy live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, Saturday Winter Markets, Sunday family days, the skating rink, theater performances, breakfast with Santa, and so much more. Chief of Staff, Cori Korn, joined FOX59 this morning with all the details.

