INDIANAPOLIS – Woodruff Place, one of the first suburban neighborhoods in Indianapolis, is celebrating its 150th birthday.

To celebrate, Centerpoint Brewing is releasing Lamppost Lager, the official beer of Woodruff Place.

Lamppost Lager will be launched during a special party taking place on Saturday, May 7.

We spoke with Liam Bonner from Woodruff Place’s Board of Directors & Jon Robinson with Centerpoint brewing about the event.