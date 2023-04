More than 50 million Americans quit their jobs last year – most to take a better job. That’s not expected to change in 2023. A new report from Monster.com says a whopping 96% of employees are looking for a new job this year. The big question for many employers is why. Phil Powell, a business economics professor at IU’s Kelley School of Business joined Daniel on the red couch to discuss.

