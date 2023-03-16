INDIANAPOLIS — There is a need for workers across the Hoosier State.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current unemployment rate in Indiana is 3.1%. Although this is lower than the historical average, experts say the need is still very much alive especially in certain fields.

To fill this need, one local agency is hosting a job fair on Thursday, March 16 in Plainfield, Indiana.

WorkOne Central Indiana is hosting its first job fair of 2023 in Plainfield. The event will feature more than 20 employers looking to hire people of all backgrounds and experience.

Here are the employers you can expect at Thursday’s job fair:

BD (Becton Dickinson)

Harlan Bakeries, State of Indiana

MD Logistics

NAPA Balkamp

Mission Foods (new in Plainfield)

GEODIS

Rhenus Logistics Warehousing Solutions (new in Plainfield)

Epson America

Nice-Pak Products

LifeScience Logistics

FedEx Ground

Medioh

Daimler Trucks North America

Marsden Services

Amazon

FedEx Express

UPS

Chewy

Campbell’s Snacks

There will be a variety of positions available for all levels of experience. This includes forklift and warehouse associates, team leads, production associates, sanitation, clerical, maintenance, repair technicians, quality clerks, IT help desk, operations, various professional and support positions and more.

While unemployment levels remain around 3%, experts say many Hoosiers have started looking for second jobs and part-time jobs due to today’s economy and rising inflation.

“Even though unemployment is low, there are transitions going on and the workforce is shifting,” Sally Eisbrenner, a business service representative with WorkOne Central Indiana, said. “This is an opportunity for people to do something different or for people to move on to a better position.”

If you are interested in attending, the WorkOne job fair is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MADE@Plainfield Facility. That address is 1610 Reeves Road.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring a resume. There will also be in-person interviews on site at Thursday’s job fair.

Click here to register ahead of time.