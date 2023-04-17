Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham just announced the arrest of 27-year-old Isaiah Fellows last week. Frustrated over the number of drug-related deaths — he promises to hold more people accountable. This comes after Andrew Vibbert died due to fentanyl and xylazine in February. Last week, the Biden administration declared the substance an emerging threat to the country. This is the first time in history any administration has declared the combined substance an emerging threat. Mike Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in charge of the DEA in Indianapolis joined Angela on the red couch to break this down.

