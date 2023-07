Yelp is bringing their most popular event series back. It’s called ‘Hot & New around Indy!’ This series features unique experiences at brand-new businesses around Indianapolis from now through October.

Be one of the first to enjoy, support, and spread the news on these 5-star spots. All events are FREE and open to anyone with a Yelp profile that has a real name, photo, and city posted. Each person can only RSVP for themselves. You can find more information on how to do so here.