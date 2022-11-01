The holiday season is quickly approaching and if you haven’t started your holiday shopping, there’s no time like the present. There’s an easy way to see what local businesses have to offer — through the first-ever Merry Mash-Ups Holiday Event Series.

It consists of 7 holiday-themed events highlighting collaborations with local businesses. And the best part– all the events are free to attend.

Yelp Indy Community Director, Niki Burt, joined FOX59 this morning with the details on the new even series.

If you’d like to RSVP to any of these events, click here.