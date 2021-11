INDIANAPOLIS – The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is once again hosting a holiday toy drive for children. To date, the organization has distributed toys to over 51,000 youth in the Indy area.

Donations will be accepted until December 9th at all YMCA locations. The distribution will take place on Saturday, December 11th, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

We spoke with YMCA’s Tony Wise about the toy drive and how you can get involved.