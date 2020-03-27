Your Town Friday: From trash to a treasured friendship in Martinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- Clarence Cook has been manning the wheel of a trash truck for 45 years.

“I’ve lived here all my life. I’m 60 years old and everybody knows me. I used to work for my dad. He had a trash business then I worked for a couple others and all the little kids just love it.”

One little kid in particular sure loves it.

“It started when he was just a baby,” said Clarence. “And he’d come to the door and wave, and he’d shake his behind, and it went from there and got better and better. We’ve got a connection.”

Evan Coffman is the cutest and sweetest 5-year-old.

“He always wants to put a smile on people’s faces,” said his mom Brittany. “He is hilarious, he is loving, he always wants to compliment people. When he comes home from school I ask him, ‘What did you today to make somebody smile?’ And he says I told my principal her hair looks nice.”

Recently, Clarence gave Evan a Hot Wheels trash truck.

Evan is actually the second generation to call Clarence a friend.

“I’ve known him ever since I was little,” said Evan’s dad Jesse. “He’s driven the trash truck for many years. I think the whole city of Martinsville knows him. All the kids get excited when he comes!"

Evan says he wants to be a security guard when he grows up!

But for now, he’ll keep doing the Evan dance and counting down to trash day.

“It’s very uplifting,” said Brittany. “Something like this just puts a positive impact on everybody and we need that right now, especially with all the stuff we are going through. We need some positivity.”

On the day we visited, Evan gave Clarence and his guys treats from the Martinsville Candy Kitchen. He says his favorite thing to give Clarence and his guys on the truck is water on hot days.