September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Every year since 2017, 1,000 Hoosiers have died by suicide. On average, 42 of them have been children each year. That’s higher than the national suicide rates. Suicide is largely preventable, so how can we help our youth and save a life? Jennie Voelker, a licensed clinical social worker with Community Fairbanks Behavior Health, joined Angela in the studio to share some important answers. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction