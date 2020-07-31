Zionsville Community Schools implementing hybrid schedule; what it means for students

INDIANAPOLIS – Back-to-school season is in full swing, and it’s happening during a pandemic. Schools are opting for different options to restart classes. Some are going ahead with in-person learning, others are taking the online route. Some Zionsville Community Schools are implementing a hybrid schedule, which acts as combination of in-person and e-learning for students.

FOX59 talked with a Zionsville School officials about hybrid scheduling, what it means for students and what parents need to know.