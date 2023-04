The 38th Annual Brick Street Market is Saturday, May 6th, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm. Visitors can stroll through arts, crafts and food booths set up on Zionsville’s historic brick Main Street, while browsing unique Village shops and restaurants.

Angela Upchurch, President of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, and Jason Plunkett, President of Zionsville Town Council, joined FOX59 Thursday morning to tell us more about it.

