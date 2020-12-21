1 critical after shooting on near east side

The scene on E. New York Street after a shooting left 1 critically injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near east side which has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. New York Street and N. Rural Street in reference to shots fired around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police say a person who was shot was found by officers and listed their injuries as critical.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.