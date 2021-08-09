Countdown to Needler's Carmel Grand Opening
August 20 2021 12:00 am

1 critical in near east side shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of N. Dearborn Street where the shooting occurred.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near east side that left one person critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Dearborn Street.

Police say when officers arrived a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

At this time no further information has been released.

This is the third shooting on Monday evening to occur on the near east side.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News