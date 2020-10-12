1 critical in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s near east side has left one person in critical condition on Sunday evening, adding to an already violent Sunday in Indianapolis.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street at around 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

At this time, no other details have been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This makes the fifth person shot on Sunday since noon in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated once more information is released.