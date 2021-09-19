1 critical on Indy’s northwest side after being struck by vehicle

The scene where a person was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was struck and critically injured on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. 86th Street at the InTown Suites Extended Stay near Michigan Road.

Police confirmed a victim was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did stay on scene, police added.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.