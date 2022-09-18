INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt after an altercation led to a stabbing an a north side bar early Sunday morning.

Police were called to :Kassebaum Bldg” on Guildford Avenue just after 2:00 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim with stab wound(s).

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say an altercation between the victim and another individual led up to the stabbing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.