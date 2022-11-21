INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Indy’s north side.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. This is near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Police found a person with with an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.