Man dead, another critically wounded after double shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy’s north side Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened near Arsenal Park located in the 1400 block of East 46th Street.

When police arrived, they found two men. They transported them to area hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead. The other was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

There were several witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).