Woman injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
The IMPD said officers responded to the 2100 block of North Shadeland Avenue just after 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspect is a man who fled in a car with a child in the vehicle before crashing on Arlington Avenue.
The suspect ran away from the crash, leaving the child unharmed behind. The suspect remains on the run as of the time of this report.
Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.