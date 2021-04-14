Man dead after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the alley suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.