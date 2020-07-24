Man dead after stabbing on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the city’s north side Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Boulevard Place and West 41st Street just after 6 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a victim.

Police say while shots were fired, the man was actually stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The IMPD says the incident appears to have stemmed from a disturbance between people who know each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.