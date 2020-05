INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Police responded to the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found a victim in critical condition.

The victim is in her late teens or early 20s. Police say she was shot somewhere else before being taken to a gas station.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.