INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed on Indy’s west side Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7100 block of Pluto Drive around 6:20 a.m. and located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was originally listed in critical condition but later died from their injuries. IMPD does not have any additional information at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.