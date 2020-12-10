1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s east side that left one person critically wounded Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Dayton Court. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in extreme critical condition.

Police are asking anyone in the area around 4 p.m. to call them at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 with any information they might have.