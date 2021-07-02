1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one critically wounded Friday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the area of East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

