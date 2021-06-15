1 dead following shooting on Indy’s northeast side

UPDATE: The victim has died.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 9800 block of Ellis Drive. When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they later died

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

