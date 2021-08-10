1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of West 10th Street. This is located near the intersection of 10th Street and West Park Way.

When officers arrived, they found one victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was last listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.